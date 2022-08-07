Okanagan Falls residents report shooting overnight

Photo: Google Street View The shooting occurred near the intersection of Maple Street and 10 Ave.

There was a large police presence in Okanagan Falls Saturday night, after gunfire reportedly rang out in the small community.

Several residents in the area tell Castanet gunshots were fired near the corner of Maple Street and 10 Ave at about 10 p.m. Saturday night.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the reported shooting, but police quickly swarmed the area. One resident says officers blocked Eastside Road at one point Saturday night, and they wouldn't let vehicles travel south into Okanagan Falls.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the shooting, as it's not known at this time if the RCMP made any arrests.

“Everybody's wondering what's going on, I don't know if they caught a guy or what,” one resident told Castanet. “Nobody knows if we've got a maniac running around.”