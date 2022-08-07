SOWINS in need of donations of essential supplies with uptick of need this summer

Photo: File photo

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) has had a very busy summer, and as the needs in the community continue to increase, they say their shelves are beginning to look a little sad.

SOWINS works to help women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence by providing shelter, safety, and support.

They offer multiple services including a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, counselling services, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.

"If you are able to help us ensure the needs of the women, children, and youth we serve continue to be met, we are could use some of the following items listed below," the said.

We are in need of non-perishable food items including:

Juice boxes

Boost (nutritional drink)

Bottled water

Granola bars

Pasta & sauces

Rice

Canned tuna

Crackers

Fruit Snacks

Freezies

We are in need of personal hygiene products including:

Sunscreen

Deodorant

Chapstick

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Conditioner

New, unopened items can be delivered to SOWINS main office located at 102-1027 Westminster Ave W, Penticton during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.