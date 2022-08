Photo: Jonathan Gilman

The Summerland Fire Department responded to extinguish a vehicle fire on Saturday morning near Garnet Lake.

Fire Chief Rob Robinson said that a fire engine with four firefighters and a water tender with three firefighters and a one-person duty officer vehicle attended the scene.

The scene has been turned over to the RCMP who are investigating what happened.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.