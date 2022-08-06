BCWS thanks the over 35 fire departments that have come to help protect structures against the Keremeos Creek wildfire

Photo: Contributed

There are 166 structural protection personnel from fire departments across BC responding to the Keremeos Creek Wildfire on Friday, as over 540 properties in rural Keremeos, the Apex area and the Village of Keremeos remain on evacuation order.

A further 1,050 are under alert.

An update on Friday afternoon listed the fire at nearly 6,000 hectares and had closed down Highway 3A.

BC Wildfire Service sent out a post on Friday night specifically to thank the Structure Protection Branch, which has "played an integral role in the defence of proprieties in close proximity to the wildfire."

Assisting the fire crews in their work are 21 fire engines, 15 water tenders and one mechanic.

These teams are a build-up of over 35 fire departments, according to BCWS, as well as many single resources who have provided aid in responding to this wildfire.

"The BC Wildfire Service recognizes and appreciates the long-standing cooperative relationship with the structural firefighting community," they wrote.

The wildfire sparked Friday, July 29 and has so far resulted in the loss of one home.