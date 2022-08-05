RDOS hosting live update on Keremeos Creek wildfire; Highway 3A closed, hundreds still evacuated.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and BC Wildfire Service are hosting a joint live event at 2 p.m. providing the latest information on the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

BC Wildfire Services says in its latest update that there was "minimal overnight growth" on the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

There were no structures damaged overnight.

"An inversion is forecast today up to 1700 feet which will affect air operations. Smokey skies may delay aircraft operations in some sections. Conditions will be similar to yesterday with slightly higher temperatures and expecting gusty winds through the day," BCWS says.

"Crews continue to work around the clock along Highway 3A and on the North side of Olalla Creek protecting structures."

Crews will be securing control lines from Yellow Lake travelling north and pushing control lines north from Sheep Creek Rd towards Green Mountain Road with heavy equipment.

Structure protection crews are on the ground in Olalla with engines and sprinkler systems.

Over 540 properties in rural Keremeos, the Apex area and the Village of Keremeos are on evacuation order.

A further 1,050 properties are on evacuation alert in the same and adjacent regions.

Click here for an interactive map of all properties on order and alert.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

Highway 3A between the Kaleden junction and Keremeos remains closed Friday morning as the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to be aggressive.

Crews are actioning the wildfire which is impacting the community of Olalla along the highway.

As of Friday morning, there is heavy smoke over Olalla and the adjacent areas but there was minimal growth on the south flank.

"Overnight, downslope winds in excess of 30 km/hr drove fire downhill along Hwy 3A southwards towards Olalla," reads an update from BCWS.



"Currently the fire is still within the evacuation order boundaries."

Crews worked through the night on structure defense around the Cedar Creek drainage and kept fire on the west side of Highway 3A. Crews reported rank 4 fire behaviour through the overnight periods. Wind and slope continue to be the biggest contributing factors for increased fire behaviour.

227 wildland firefighters are assigned to this fire working with an additional 170 structural protection personnel from fire departments across BC bringing the total to 397 firefighters.

Olalla has been evacuated as of Thursday. Apex Mountain Resort was evacuated earlier in the week.

An interactive map of all evacuation zones around the fire is here.

Call 250-328-8749 to access Emergency Support Services if your property is on evacuation order.

Any evacuees in need of transportation can call 250-490-4225.

Any evacuees concerned about their animals can contact ALERT animal rescue at 250-490-7152.

The Emergency Operations Centre is open in Penticton Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 120 Green Avenue.

DriveBC reports the next update on the status of Highway 3A will be at noon.