Summerland joins in on campfire bans

Photo: Contributed

Effective immediately and until further notice, campfires are now prohibited within the District of Summerland.

"This campfire ban is in effect to protect public safety and to limit the risk of person-caused fires," reads an update issued Thursday, Aug. 4 from the district.

"Due to extreme temperatures, dry conditions and the high- extreme fire danger rating, the campfire ban will remain in effect until further notice."

This ban does not restrict fires in stoves, BBQs or portable campfire rings utilizing gas, propane, or briquettes.

"Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket up to $2,000. In addition, if the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be responsible for all firefighting and associated costs," the district warns.

The Summerland Fire Department thanks the public for their co-operation in complying with the ban.

Many other municipalities in the region have already banned campfires, and the Kamloops Fire Centre has issued a ban in all private and public areas outside of those local municipalities.