Keremeos Creek wildfire 2.5 kilometres from Apex Mountain Resort chairlift

Photo: Apex Mountain Resort

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is growing slightly towards Apex Mountain village, which has been evacuated, but only slowly as crews are hard at work to stop the spread.

At a media briefing Thursday, fire prevention officer Molly Raine with Apex Volunteer Fire Department said the fire had moved closer in the past 24 hours, but there was some good news from the mountain, as there was hard rain mid-afternoon.

She also said views from the Apex Mountain live webcam atop the Quad chairlift, which have looked particularly dramatic at night with visible flames and smoke in recent days, should not cause too much alarm at this time.

"The view can be a little bit deceiving. From that webcam, where the location is, the last update I received it was about 2.5 to three kilometres away," Raine explained.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Bryan Zandberg confirmed that approximation.

Most of the growth in the last 24 hours on the wildfire has been downslope towards Olalla.

Apex Mountain Resort has its snowmaking guns poised for action to help prevent wildfire spread in the community if need be.

A total of 407 properties are under evacuation order due to this wildfire, many of which are in Apex.