Body of 41-year-old man who drowned in Osoyoos Lake found

Photo: Facebook

The body of a man who drowned in Osoyoos Lake on July 25 has been recovered.

41-year-old Tom Dennehy from Oliver, BC was on the lake that day playing fetch with his two dogs in the water off of a boat when he noticed one of them needed help.

He jumped in and tragically, it appeared he was unable to resurface due to the weight of swimming with the dog and drowned.



Members from the RCMP E Division and National Division under water recovery team (URT) located and recovered Dennehy's body at approximately 10:30 a.m., on August 3, 2022.

He was found in 24 metres of water approximately 120 metres from where he was last seen, through the use of side scan sonar, a system that is towed behind the police vessel near the bottom of the lake and reflects a sonar image back to the operators on the vessel.



“The Osoyoos RCMP were in regular communication during the search with Tom’s Mom and brother who traveled from France and the United Kingdom,” said Sgt Jason Bayda, Commander of the Osoyoos RCMP.

"RCMP will continue to offer our support to his family after they return home. Tom was well known in the community and the Osoyoos RCMP would like to express our deepest condolences to Tom’s family and friends.”