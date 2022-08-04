Highway 3A closed overnight at Keremeos Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS

Highway closures were back in effect at the Keremeos Creek wildfire overnight.

DriveBC reported two closures on Highway 3A, east of Keremeos.

The first was between Upper Bench Road and Twin Lakes Road over an 18.7-kilometre stretch east of the Similkameen Valley community. The second was between Main Street and Stagecoach Road.

The closures were cleared as of 6 a.m., however.

DriveBC advised commercial transport trucks should not use Highway 3A between Keremeos and Highway 97 as there are limited turnaround locations along the route. They were advised to use Highway 3 instead.

Hedley-Nickleplate Road between Highway 3 and Nickleplate Mine, and Green Mountain Road between Apex Mountain Road and Highway 3A both remain closed due to the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire was estimated at 4,250 hectares in size as of Wednesday evening.

The BC Wildfire Service expects more growth as this fire burns into more inaccessible areas.

Aerial ignitions were conducted in the Yellow Lake/Sheep Creek area Wednesday, supported by ground crews.

The targeted area was approximately 200 hectares in size, and activity was expected to be visible from both Keremeos and Kaleden.

Crews were challenged Tuesday on the northeastern flank, but are making good progress and concentrating their efforts on areas that are advantageous to protecting homes and infrastructure, BCWS said.

On Wednesday, crews were building a containment line from Highway 3A, using Cedar Creek Forest Service Road on the eastern flank, to the north.

Crews will continue with burning from the highway along the north end of Yellow Lake toward Sheep Creek Road.

From Sheep Creek Road on the northern flank, crews will continue building control lines.

Additional crews are establishing control lines from Green Mtn Road, working west and preparing Cedar Creek Road for potential burn operations.

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to drop by almost 10 degrees in the area, from the low 30s recorded Wednesday to expected highs of no more than 23 C today and Friday.

A total of 479 properties, including Apex Resort, remain evacuated, while residents of another 324 properties in the area are on evacuation alert.