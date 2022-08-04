Animal rescue organization hard at work keeping domestic animals safe from Keremeos Creek wildfire

Photo: ALERT The ALERT team in action.

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team has been busy in the South Okanagan this week helping ensure animals on evacuated properties have a safe place to stay.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is estimated at 4,250 hectares, located between Penticton and Keremeos. As of Wednesday night, more than 320 properties had been evacuated, mostly in the Apex Mountain Resort area.

While the human evacuees have been safely taken care of by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Support Services crew, ALERT was there to help the animals.

As of Wednesday, 29 chickens, eight horses, two donkeys and plenty of dogs and cats had been helped by ALERT, with potentially more to come.

Hundreds of properties are not under evacuation order but are under alert, and the organization urges those individuals not to wait until it's too late.

"ALERT is asking people with animals in the Central and South Okanagan to plan ahead. Don’t wait until you are on Evacuation Order or Alert. Get ready now," they urge.

"That is vital to prevent anxiety and frustration, having a plan in place if you're on evacuation alert. And the destination is really important, knowing where those animals will be headed," explained RDOS communications coordinator Erick Thompson.

Anyone with concerns about their animals can call 250-809-7152 for assistance making an evacuation plan.

Keep up to date on evacuation orders and alerts online here.