The SkyHawks take Castanet for a skydive before they perform at Peach Fest

Casey Richardson

It’s an exhilarating first minute when you jump out of the Hercules military plane and free fall before your Canadian Skyhawks Military tandem jump partner pulls the shoot to sail over Penticton.

The Canadian military's only parachute performance team is in Penticton for Peach Fest this week and took Castanet along for a sample skydive on Wednesday morning.

Master Corporal Marc Dumaine was my tandem jump partner and said he has about 660 jumps under his belt already.

“I got into it with the military, believe it or not. So we did my basic para, so it's around parachutes. Then I got hooked after that doing jumping” he said.

“So I decided to go on the civilian side and start jumping square canopies, which is exactly what you've just jumped. And then I just kind of took off from there.”

The morning started with getting dressed in a jumpsuit, then putting the harness on and getting a quick brief on what to do for the exit and the freefall.

Once that's done, the Skyhawk team member gets geared up and double-checks my gear before we head into the aircraft and get seatbelts bolted on for takeoff.

Once you’re up the altitude, another check is done and you’re strapped into your partner.

Then it’s a quick walk off the plane and into the sky at 11,500 feet.

"We freefall for like maybe 30 seconds or so. And then we'll go under the canopy and under canopies for four or five minutes or so,” Dumaine said.

Cameraflyer Corporal Jennifer Hart was by our side to capture video of the jump.

The wind whips against your face as you descend into the world below you.

The jump finished with a smooth landing in the grass by a runway at the Penticton Airport.

Dumaine and the rest of the SkyHawks team will be doing a much more impressive display on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. by the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

“We'll be doing three passes. So you'll see the aircraft was three times and every time he goes by, you'll have jumpers come out and have all different formations,” Dumaine said. “Every formation is unique.”

“Come see us. It's gonna be a good show.”