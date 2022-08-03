Peach Festival kicks off in Penticton with the return of the Peach Bin races

Main Street was the site of the kick-off for the 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival with the annual Peach Bin races.

Six team bins were painted, with races on their marks and ready to run.

The Penticton Fire Department, Penticton Kia, Greyback Construction, the Brain Injury Society, Nature's Fare Markets and the Canadian Forces Skyhawks all participated.

The Skyhawks took part in the annual event after running tandem jumps this morning and participating in a meet-and-greet at the airport.

The event was full of excitement, with the Nature's Fare team even losing a wheel mid-race but continuing on anyway.

The championship title went once again to Greyback Construction, who has been at the top for multiple years running.

The Skyhawks will be back out in their natural element later on today, performing their jump at 5 p.m.

The Snowbirds announced on Tuesday they will no longer be performing in Penticton after one of the team’s aircraft crashed during take-off in Fort St. John.

They also did not participate in the Peach Bin races and will not be a part of the afternoon autograph session.

More information on Peach Festival events can be found here.