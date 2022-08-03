Highway 3A reopens, but caution urged as active wildfire crews and heavy smoke are in the area

Photo: BCWS

Highway 3A between Keremeos and the Highway 97 junction is now open, but drivers are warned to expect smoke to inhibit visibility and to watch for BC Wildfire Service crews.

The strip of highway was closed temporarily Tuesday to allow for wildfire crews to set up containment lines for the Keremeos Creek wildfire, immediately adjacent to the highway in the Yellow Lake area.

Anyone travelling through the area is urged to use caution, as the work is far from done.

"After a long night shift of monitoring and safeguarding homes and power lines along Highway 3A near the community of Kaleden, BC Wildfire Service crews welcome the sunrise and prepare to turn over to the day shift," reads an update Wednesday morning.



"The night shift crews will head to our camp in Oliver and sleep through the day in an air-conditioned hanger to get good rest for their next shift."

While the road is now open things may change quickly. Travellers are urged to check DriveBC frequently for the latest closures and warnings.