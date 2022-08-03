Meadowlark Motel in Penticton sees fire overnight, quick work from fire crews stops spread

Photo: Mike Biden

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The cause of an overnight fire at the Meadowlark Motel in Penticton is under investigation.

Penticton Fire Department assistant chief Rob Trupp said the fire was in one unit and caused "considerable damage," and while crews were able to stop it from spreading, four adjacent units sustained water and smoke damage.

Seven firefighters responded initially.

Trupp said the cause is under investigation.

There were no injuries. One cat was rescued from a unit and was given oxygen on scene. The cat is expected to survive.

Emergency Support Services is managing the occupants until they can return home.

Castanet has reached out to BC Housing, which manages the building, for further comment.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

A fire broke out at the Meadowlark Motel in Penticton late Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m., fire crews responded to the property on Skaha Lake Road where a fire appeared to have begun in one of the units.

Local fire photographer Mike Biden was on scene to capture some images.

The Meadowlark Motel is one of three motels in the area purchased by BC Housing in 2021.

