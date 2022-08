Photo: Mike Biden

A fire broke out at the Meadowlark Motel in Penticton late Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m., fire crews responded to the property on Skaha Lake Road where a fire appeared to have begun in one of the units.

Local fire photographer Mike Biden was on scene to capture some images.

Castanet is awaiting further information from the fire department and will update this story.

The Meadowlark Motel is one of three motels in the area purchased by BC Housing in 2021.

More to come.