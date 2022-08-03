More ignitions planned at Keremeos Creek wildfire Wednesday; evacuation alerts expand

Photo: BCWS Keremeos Creek wildfire from the air.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

More evacuation alerts have been added related to the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

A total of 41 properties, most in the Grand Oro Road area in Electoral Area G and I as well as two more properties along Highway 3A have been added to the alert.

Total Properties under Evacuation Order: 324

Total Properties under Evacuation Alert: 479

RDOS Emergency Support Services has registered 157 residents. Fifty-five are lodging in local hotel rooms and 10 more are biletting at local homes.

The ESS says group lodging is established but is not being utilized at this time.

A reception centre for evacuees is available at Princess Margaret Secondary School at 120 Green Ave in Penticton. This Reception Centre will be open 9 am to 5 pm today.

For a full list of impacted properties and updates on evacuation alerts and orders, click here.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service remains attacking the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which as of Wednesday morning is still estimated at 2,790 hectares.

It is still listed as out of control. The fire is close to Highway 3A at Yellow Lake, so while it was closed Tuesday, crews carried out small planned ignitions.

A control line is progressing along the highway which will limit growth and allow crews to safely access and establish containment lines.

More planned ignitions are in the works on the east flank of the fire in the next 24 hours.

More than 320 properties in the area of the fire, including Apex Mountain Resort, remain on evacuation order and hundreds more are on alert. Find a full list of orders and alerts here and information for evacuees here.

Resources attacking this fire now are:

137 firefighters

10 helicopters

Four heavy equipment

137 wildland firefighters are assigned to this fire working with an additional 115 structural protection personnel from fire departments across BC for a total crew complement of 252 firefighters.

Structure protection will be established where and as needed as crews move forward with planned ignitions along Highway 3A.

Additional crews are establishing control lines from Green Mountain Road working west and preparing Cedar Creek Road for potential burn operations.