Penticton seniors invited to share what aging well means to them

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is inviting seniors 55 and over to create their own painting of what aging well means to them.

Alice Strohmaier of "Artsy Aging with Alice" will facilitate the experience. Participants will attend group painting sessions and work on an individual 10"x10" canvas using acrylic paint.

It is free to participate, but registration in advance is required. To register, call 250-492-7997.

Paintings created through the project will be hung as a group exhibition in September at the Leir House Cultural Centre.

Participants can either choose to share their name or remain anonymous, and are also invited to include a write up of what aging well means to them.

There are multiple dates that participants can choose to attend to begin, continue and complete their art:

The Kaleden event is in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Kaleden Community Hall (320 Lakehill Road, Kaleden)

The Penticton events are in partnership with Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Aug. 30, 31, & Sept. 1. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

"Aging Well Penticton is a partnership of community organizations and local government that are working together to further community services that enhance the social connections and belonging of seniors in Penticton," explains the PDCAC.

"With support from Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program, the collaborating partners are expanding social supports and providing better access to physical recreation, social outings, arts programs, intergenerational activities, volunteering, grief and loss counselling, supports for family caregivers, and mental wellness supports. The local projects have already invested more than $400,000 to improve the lives of 800 seniors and elders in our community."

The Aging Well exhibition will take place Sept. 8 to Oct. 1 at the Leir House Cultural Centre.

For more information on Aging Well Penticton: www.agingwellpenticton.ca