Penticton's Slackwater Brewing hosting fundraiser for volunteer firefighters attacking Keremeos Creek blaze

Photo: Contributed

Slackwater Brewing in Penticton is hosting a fundraiser to help with efforts to battle the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., head down to Slackwater on Martin Street to contribute funds for the Apex Fire Brigade Society as they battle to protect beloved local ski hill Apex Mountain and its surrounding community.

There will be live music and a silent auction. Any person or business interested in contributing to the silent auction can email [email protected]

Donations will be taken at the door and $1 from each Slackwater beer sold will go straight to the cause.

Families are welcome.