An Okanagan Falls resident helped a hummingbird feed after it became exhausted from the heat

Contributed Barbara Langston

A sole hummingbird that became tired from the heat on Sunday took advantage of help from an Okanagan Falls resident, using her as a resting place while sipping on flower nectar.

Barbara Langston said she went outside onto her deck and spotted the bird hanging out, sitting on her chair.

“I slowly approached it to see how close I could get. But it wasn't flying away. It had like no hesitation,” she said.

“I put up my finger and he hopped on.”

Langston carried the bird over to the water bowl and petunias for a drink and a snack.

“He started drinking from them. And when he tried to kind of fly to get to the next one, I noticed that he was really clumsy. So I figured, okay, you're really hot. So I'm gonna hang out with you for a bit.”

She helped him go from flower to flower to sip on the nectar, catching the moment on camera.

Langston said she noticed that the bird became more relaxed as the time went on, tucking in its wings and enjoying the rest.

“And then he hopped up on my head and sat there for about 20 minutes. And after that, he was done. He flew over and sat on one of the posts for about another 10 minutes.”

As a hummingbird lover, the moment was special for Langston.

“Honestly, I felt completely honoured that he or she trusted me enough, because as you know, most wildlife, they're not going to go anywhere near humans,” she said.

“If you ever were in the company of a hummingbird, you know that as soon as you get within like five feet of them, they're gone. You have to stay back and watch from a distance because they are typically quite timid of people. That's why it was so, so special.”