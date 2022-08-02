Penticton RCMP looking for missing teenage girl

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RCMP is seeking help from the public to locate a missing teenage girl who has not been seen since last Tuesday, July 26.

Police received the report that Marissa Frostad was missing on Saturday.

The Penticton RCMP said they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

It is believed Frostad may still be in the South Okanagan region, or possibly made her way to Kelowna.

Frostad is described as:

Caucasian female

16-years old

Pink hair

Blue eyes

Her last known clothing description was not known

"If you are seeing this Marissa, please contact the Penticton RCMP or a local police station right away," Cst. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer said in the news release.

"We hope that members of the public will keep an eye out for Marissa or contact us if you know where she may be."

Penticton RCMP can be contacted directly at 250-492-4300.