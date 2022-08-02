The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have touched down in Penticton

They're here!

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are back in Penticton for a performance at Peach Fest, the first time the famous aerial acrobat jets will put on a show in the city since 2019.

The jets arrived at the Penticton Airport Monday afternoon.

Photographer Mike Biden was on scene to capture their arrival.

Want to have your own up-close interaction with the Snowbirds? Stop by the airport from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to say hello and take photos.

Then don't miss their iconic aerial show at Okanagan Lake Park that evening at 6 p.m.

For more information on the Peach Festival lineup, click here.