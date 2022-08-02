Penticton police receive 240 calls for service over long weekend

Photo: Colin Dacre

RCMP in Penticton had a very busy long weekend, dealing with 240 calls for service between Friday evening and Tuesday morning.

Cst. Dayne Lyons shared a few of the more significant moments from the weekend.

On Friday, July 29, police responded to a shoplifting incident with a weapon at a local business. A suspect had pulled out a box cutter when confronted by staff.

Police patrolled the area and are reviewing CCTV to make an identification.

That same night, a shocking alleged domestic violence incident took place, in which a man grabbed a woman by the back of the head and slammed her to the sidewalk.

RCMP were able to locate that suspect and hold him in custody.

On Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97.

"The vehicle was located a short distance away. The male driver fought with police upon arrest, and refused to provide a sample of his breath," Lyons said.

Police are forwarding charges to the BC Prosecution Service.

Also on Saturday, a male suspect was caught inside a vehicle that was not his, rifling through it. The vehicle's owner provided a description and the suspect's direction of travel, and police apprehended him.

And throughout the weekend, RCMP were assisting BC BC Wildfire Service, the City of Penticton Emergency Support Services, The Province of BC, local and visiting Fire Departments, and other partners with evacuations and other services as the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to threaten homes.