Firefighters at Keremeos Creek wildfire conducting small-scale ignitions along Hwy 3A

UPDATE: 8:37 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are conducting planned, small-scale ignitions along Highway 3A to help fight the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

In a social media post on Tuesday evening, BCWS said wildland firefighting personnel are working together with structural firefighters to implement the ignitions.

“Crews will use a hand ignition technique and structure protection crews will protect power poles and mitigate impacts to the highway,” BCWS said.

“The purpose of this is to bring the fire down to a pre-existing control line by removing unburnt fuel between the fire perimeter and Highway 3A. This will also help minimize spotting potential.”

Highway 3A was closed to traffic as of Tuesday afternoon, with no estimated time of reopening.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire, burning southwest of Penticton, is estimated at about 2,800 hectares in size, and has forced the evacuation of over 320 properties.

In an update on Tuesday, Bryan Zandberg, fire information officer, said cooler temperatures on Tuesday have helped crews take more aggressive action to battle the fire.

There are about 230 personnel from BCWS and fire departments across the Interior assigned to the wildfire.

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Weather conditions at the Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton are allowing fire crews to attack more aggressively.

At a livestreamed update on Aug. 2, BC Wildfire Service information officer Bryan Zandberg said cooler temperatures Tuesday have helped the fight.

"We are not seeing the fire taking off. There has been some 'spiciness' as we say along Highway 3A I'm hearing this afternoon, but we do have a lot more personnel out,” Zandberg said, referring to fire activity close to the highway that connects Penticton and Keremeos.

That highway has been closed as of Tuesday afternoon with no estimated time of reopening.

Conditions have been tough for crews to attack the roughly 2,800 hectare blaze that has forced the evacuation of more than 320 properties.

"It's just such a tight canyon, and people live right there, under the ponderosa pines. And so we are just continuing to put a lot of our efforts to monitoring those areas and every time anything kind of flashes up that we’re not happy with, [we're] knocking it back,” Zandberg said.

He said crews are shifting to be "much, much more aggressive" on the fire, now that temperatures and conditions are cooperating and there are enough boots on the ground — 229, to be exact, made up of BCWS personnel and members from fire departments from all over the Interior.

Up at Apex Mountain village, which has been evacuated, crews are working hard and utilizing the ski resort's snow cannons.

"They have nine or 10 of them set up around the lower village area stretching down towards their quad and triple chair and the idea behind that is to protect the main assets of Apex Resort ... the chair lifts, the restaurants the ski shops, the cafes," explained Molly Raine, fire prevention officer with Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue.

"They're currently wetting down the surrounding areas, but they can just as quickly turn them around to face the buildings and help soak them down. “

Zandberg said the outlook is positive for strong actioning on the wildfire moving forward, but warned that it might be a long road.

"Given where it's burning, it's going to be burning in some of this high country probably for a while. But that doesn't mean that we can't really get things quiet ... So we're gonna keep on actioning it really hard," Zandberg said.

"Right now we are seeing an uptick in fire behaviour in the province. So that's something to bear in mind too. But currently, we've got a good level of resources and more coming on. So we're just going to keep on staying really aggressive and working to fulfill the plans that we have to address the fire's current footprint and the critical values at risk in that area."

For more information on resources for those threatened by the wildfire, click here.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will have a live update at 2 p.m. on the Keremeos Creek wildfire situation.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Castanet News reporter Casey Richardson was live on scene at Yellow Lake with an update and a look at the conditions at the Keremeos Creek wildfire. Watch the footage above.

Officials have just announced Highway 3A will be closed between the Highway 97 junction and Keremeos until further notice.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has developed a procedure for residents on Evacuation Order to temporarily access their properties.

Residents will need to request temporary access prior to 5 pm for access the next day. Residents in the Evacuation Order area can request a temporary access permit by e-mailing [email protected] or calling 250-490-4231. Temporary Access Permits are for emergencies only, which are life and death issues.



The purpose of the temporary permits is to provide a way for residents to access their properties in a safe and organized manner. The RCMP and other private security are controlling access and protecting properties under evacuation. All residents without permitted access are asked to stay well away from properties on Evacuation Order.

