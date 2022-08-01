Penticton Peach Fest changes lineup last minute from Doug and the Slugs to Prism

Photo: Prism

The Penticton Peach Festival is announcing a last-minute schedule change to one of the opening night headliners due to an illness.



Doug and the Slugs had to cancel their Wednesday, Aug. 3 performance.

In their place, Peach Fest is excited to have secured Juno-award winning band Prism.



“It is unfortunate that Doug and the Slugs can’t be here, and we hope they will join us another year, but we are pleased that we are able to bring in two-time Juno award-winning rockers Prism. They have sold millions of albums and rock the stage more energetically than ever,” said Don Kendall, Penticton Peach Festival president.



Hits from Prism include Spaceship Superstar, Take Me to the Kaptain, Flying, Armageddon, Take Me Away, Young & Restless, Night to Remember and others.



Prism will take over the Wednesday, Aug. 3 time slot of 7:45 p.m. on the Peters Bros. Construction stage with Honeymoon Suite following at 9:30 p.m. As with every event at Peach Fest, admission is free.

To view the full Peach Fest entertainment schedule for Okanagan Lake Park between Aug. 3 and 7 click here.