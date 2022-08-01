197868
Penticton  

Penticton photographer captures dramatic nighttime photos of Keremeos Creek wildfire

Dramatic wildfire images

- | Story: 378144

The Keremeos Creek wildfire saw some dramatic growth overnight, prompting an evacuation order for Apex Mountain Resort Monday morning.

Penticton fire photographer Mike Biden captures some spectacular images of the fire overnight and during the day, Sunday.

The fire continues to burn southwest of Penticton, with smoke visible across the South Okanagan.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

195187