Penticton photographer captures dramatic nighttime photos of Keremeos Creek wildfire

Photo: Mike Biden
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden
The Keremeos Creek wildfire saw some dramatic growth overnight, prompting an evacuation order for Apex Mountain Resort Monday morning.
Penticton fire photographer Mike Biden captures some spectacular images of the fire overnight and during the day, Sunday.
The fire continues to burn southwest of Penticton, with smoke visible across the South Okanagan.