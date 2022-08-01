Keremeos Creek wildfire active near Highway 3A Sunday, BCWS says

Photo: David Brooks The Keremeos Creek wildfire pictured on July 31.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire was active near Highway 3A on Sunday, concentrating firefighting efforts in that area, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In a social media post on Sunday afternoon, BCWS said the fire had been relatively quiet over the weekend, but activity picked up on the southwest corner, near the highway.

“This activity is highly visible. Crews and structural protection have concentrated much of their efforts in the area,” BCWS said.

On Sunday, the City of Penticton said a temporary camp would be set up at the Adidas Sportsplex and Kings Park to house about 100 crew and firefighting equipment.

The city said the firefighters were moving into the camp as of Sunday night.

An Incident Management Team assumed command of wildfire response, supported by structure protection personnel, 29 BCWS crew members, eight contract personnel, eight helicopters and several pieces of heavy equipment.

“Much of the wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support, however the fire has moved into an area to the west that is accessible to be worked using heavy equipment,” BCWS said.

“Heavy equipment is being used to build line in Sheep Creek, protecting values.”

BCWS said First Nations and other partners are helping to evaluate contingency lines.

Apex Mountain Resort’s snowmaking guns were placed in strategic areas to help form another level of defence if the wildfire comes closer to the area.

James Shalman, general manager for the resort, said the snowmaking guns pump out water about 150 feet in the air.

“The idea in the winter is that that water freezes and falls down as snow. But in the summer, it’s one massive sprinkler system,” Shalman said.

The 437-hectare wildfire was discovered on Friday, July 29 and has prompted an evacuation order for 25 properties around Ford Lake.

Hundreds more — including Apex Mountain village — are on evacuation alert.