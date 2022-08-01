Evacuation order for Apex Resort due to Keremeos Creek wildfire

Photo: RDOS

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.

Close to 400 people are expected to be impacted by an evacuation order issued Monday morning at Apex Mountain village.

The City of Penticton says its Emergency Support Services Centre — at Princess Margaret Secondary at 120 Green Avenue — will provide help to the evacuees.

Emergency officials are suggesting evacuees stay with friends or family if possible to keep hotel capacity free for those who have no alternatives.

"No matter which option you choose either come into the ESS or call us. We want to make sure everyone has all the support and information they need and ensure everyone is safe," says Adam Goodwin, Penticton’s ESS co-ordinator.

Emergency Support Services is only provided if your primary residence is one of the properties under evacuation order. ESS can be reached at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ or by calling 1-800-585-9559.

“Our job is to make sure everyone of our neighbours are safe and that they have what they need to get through this stressful time,” says Goodwin.

“As a community, we’ll all do what we can to help and we’re extremely grateful to community members who are opening up their homes. We don’t anticipate any major problems with accommodation or undue stress on local room capacity.”

Those wishing to support the evacuees financially are encouraged to either make a donation to the Red Cross or drop off gift cards at City Hall during regular hours.

UPDATE 9 a.m.

In addition to an evacuation order for the Apex Mountain village, the RDOS has also expanded the evacuation alert area around the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

New addresses on Resolute Road, Highway 3A, Toy Creek Road, Green Mountain Road and more have been added to the evacuation alert area. Impacted residents should pack and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

A list of addresses now on alert can be found here.

UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Apex Mountain Resort area as the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to burn nearby.

The evacuation order was issued at 8 a.m. by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre.

Residents must leave the area immediately.

A complete list of affected addresses can be found here.

Members of the RCMP and search and rescue teams will be expediting the action, the RDOS says.

Evacuees can register at the reception centre at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton or online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

Anyone requiring transportation assistance from the evacuation area or identify as having extraordinary needs, is asked to call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225

Pet owners with concerns for their animals can make arrangements with ALERT by calling 250-809-7152.

Photo: David Brooks The Keremeos Creek wildfire pictured on July 31.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire was active near Highway 3A on Sunday, concentrating firefighting efforts in that area, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In a social media post on Sunday afternoon, BCWS said the fire had been relatively quiet over the weekend, but activity picked up on the southwest corner, near the highway.

“This activity is highly visible. Crews and structural protection have concentrated much of their efforts in the area,” BCWS said.

On Sunday, the City of Penticton said a temporary camp would be set up at the Adidas Sportsplex and Kings Park to house about 100 crew and firefighting equipment.

The city said the firefighters were moving into the camp as of Sunday night.

An Incident Management Team assumed command of wildfire response, supported by structure protection personnel, 29 BCWS crew members, eight contract personnel, eight helicopters and several pieces of heavy equipment.

“Much of the wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support, however the fire has moved into an area to the west that is accessible to be worked using heavy equipment,” BCWS said.

“Heavy equipment is being used to build line in Sheep Creek, protecting values.”

BCWS said First Nations and other partners are helping to evaluate contingency lines.

Apex Mountain Resort’s snowmaking guns were placed in strategic areas to help form another level of defence if the wildfire comes closer to the area.

James Shalman, general manager for the resort, said the snowmaking guns pump out water about 150 feet in the air.

“The idea in the winter is that that water freezes and falls down as snow. But in the summer, it’s one massive sprinkler system,” Shalman said.

The 437-hectare wildfire was discovered on Friday, July 29 and has prompted an evacuation order for 25 properties around Ford Lake.

Hundreds more — including Apex Mountain village — are on evacuation alert.