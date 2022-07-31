Low visibility causing challenges for aerial support resources, but minimal fire growth overnight

Photo: BC Wildfire Service View of the Keremeos Creek wildfire on July 29, 2022

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

There was minimal growth on the Keremeos Creek wildfire overnight.

The fire remains at an estimated 437 hectares in size, but low visibility is hampering efforts to get the wildfire southeast of Apex Mountain under control.

The BC Wildfire Service says the conditions are currently presenting challenges for aerial support resources. One helicopter is on site, and three choppers are available once visibility improves.

About 25 properties in the area around Ford Lake are on evacuation order while hundreds more — including the Apex Mountain village — are on evacuation alert. Another update from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is expected this morning.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

Firefighters battled the Keremeos Creek wildfire southeast of Apex Mountain overnight.

About 25 properties in the area around Ford Lake remain on evacuation order while hundreds more — including the Apex Mountain village — are on evacuation alert.

The fire was mapped Saturday evening at 437 hectares in size and is burning in terrain inoperable for heavy equipment or air tankers. Helicopters, ground crews and para-attack firefighters actioned the fire Saturday and will continue to do so on Sunday.

Firefighters from across the South Okanagan are assisting with structural protection duties. Emergency officials said Saturday that at least one small residential structure has been lost in the fire.

“Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue is fully aware and we are working with BC Wildfire Service and the RDOS to coordinate and develop a structure protection/defense plan along with acquiring/positioning appropriate resources,” said the Apex Mountain Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday night.

The BC Wildfire Service says it is mobilizing all of the region's resources to battle the fire. Crews have been training for the past week amidst the heat wave with the expectation that fire activity surges.

Fifty wildland firefighters and an incident command team were assigned to the fire as of Saturday night.

Castanet will provide updates on the fire here throughout the day.