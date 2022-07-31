The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a pair of bonded rascals kitties up for adoption

Casey Richardson

Two "superstar" little kittens are looking for their forever home after being looked after by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Hunny and Bunny are bonded brothers that are full of energy.

"Boy do they love each other," Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer said. "They are the most amazing, rambunctious little kittens you'll ever meet."

Bunny is recognized by his short little fuzzy tail, while Hunny has some fantastic ear hair going on.

"If you want to brighten up your life in your home and have the best cuddles in the middle of the night, these boys are definitely for you."

If you think you'd have the right home for these two or want to know about any of the other cats available at the sanctuary, reach out to Critteraid over email at [email protected]