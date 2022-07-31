RCMP dive team arrive at Osoyoos Lake to find missing Oliver man who drowned

Casey Richardson

The RCMP E Division Underwater Recovery Team arrived to start searching Osoyoos Lake on Saturday for a 41-year-old man who went missing on Monday and is presumed dead.

The drowned man was identified by friends as Tom Dennehy, described as a "pillar" of his community in Oliver.

The man had been playing fetch with his two dogs in the water off of a boat when he noticed one of them needed help.

“He threw a flip flop too far the dog couldn't find it. He went out to help his dog actually find the flip flop, and it was at that point where it appears the dog became distressed and climbed on the person's back,” Sgt. Jason Bayda, the Area Commander for the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment said.

“And at that point, looks like the fellow was just unable to hold himself above the water with a dog on his back.”

While the local police searched the lake very extensively after the report was first called in, to date they have had no luck locating him.

“That's the reason the underwater recovery team is here to assist in that,” Bayda said. “We'll work as hard as we can, with the locations that we have provided to us by witnesses, and we're just really hoping that we can locate him today and bring some closure to the family.”

The team will be concentrating on an area that they have localized the body to, which is approximately 500 square meters. A drop sonar device is used, which sits on a tripod and is lowered down to the bottom of the lake.

“Basically it will take a circumference image of the area, and any objects will reflect and provide the picture back to them on the boat in real-time,” Bayda said.

“If they see a body down there, it will reflect back to them. And they'll pinpoint that location, after which they'll dive down in and make a recovery.”

The underwater recovery team currently has 24 members across the province, who work within the RCMP in other roles alongside their dive team work.

Bayda said that members will be called in and those available will travel to make up a team and work together.

“We can say we'd like to make sure that we find them, stay here until we find that person. But unfortunately, that's not always the case,” he added.

“We will do an extensive search, we'll do everything we can to locate the person. Sometimes it's just not meant to be but they're gonna work extremely hard.”

The RCMP is looking at a depth of 130 feet to find the body.

“A body at 130 feet deep in this lake will stay down a considerable amount of time.”

The tragedy of the situation has RCMP asking for people to be mindful of when they’re on the lake and practice proper water safety.

“We always promote the wearing life jackets when you're on a boat, we recognize that this is a situation where a person's swimming off their boat and we don't always wear life jackets when we're swimming especially if we're capable swimmers,” Bayda said.

“Whether we're good swimmers or not, if we're out with the dog, just make sure you have your lifejacket on just in case the dog was to climb on you. When you're in a boat, please wear your life jackets.”