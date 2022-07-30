Rattlesnake surprises Osoyoos photographer while slithering through canal walkway

“

Greg Reely

I'm walking towards the end of the tunnel, I hear right next to my right side, I hear rattling.”

An Osoyoos photographer was alerted to a rattlesnake near him on Friday morning when he was taking a walk through the canal tunnel.

“I thought to myself what was that sound,” Greg Reely said after hearing the rattle. “So I look over there's a rattlesnake right on the ledge.”

“It was just sitting there and it looked like it was injured when I took a closer look. And the tail had been either run over by a car or maybe an animal got it or something.”

Reely said he doesn't have a fear of snakes and has run into them before in the area, but he was worried about somebody else not realizing it was hanging out on the popular public trail and getting bitten.

“If someone didn't know it was there and they put their hand on the ledge there, they can easily get bit.”

He then called into the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre, which works with Environment Canada support to study Western Rattlesnakes and Great Basin Gopher snakes. Biologists will track the snakes using radio telemetry to learn about their habits in the area.

“The guy said to just let nature take its course, it'll find its way back somewhere,” Reely said. “Just like most habitats, leave the animals alone and don't bother them, they won't bother you.”

Reely did take the opportunity to film the snake, while keeping his distance, using a 300 mm lens to really zoom in on the slithery creature.

“It looked like it was staring at me, as if it was gonna go down off the ledge, down the slope of the cement there, but it never did. I wasn't too concerned.”

