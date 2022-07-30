Smoky skies bulletin issued in South Okanagan

Photo: Castanet webcam

Environment Canada has issued a smoky skies bulletin for the South Okanagan due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire near Apex Mountain.

The weather agency says residents should expect to be impacted by smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours. Communities included in the alert are Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos.

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour,” said Environment Canada.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.”

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

The north and south Fraser Canyon is also under a smoky skies bulletin due to a wildfire outside of Lytton.