Penticton fire crews make quick work of attic fire

Photo: Mike Biden
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden
Penticton fire crews attended to a house fire Friday evening.
Crews arrived in the 300 block of Norton Street at 8:15 p.m.
The fire was in the attic, putting up brown smoke. It was contained to the attic thanks to a quick knockdown by the crews.
Twenty total Penticton Fire Department members attended. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.