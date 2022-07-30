186852
197866
Penticton  

Penticton fire crews make quick work of attic fire

Attic fire knocked down fast

- | Story: 377955

Penticton fire crews attended to a house fire Friday evening.

Crews arrived in the 300 block of Norton Street at 8:15 p.m.

The fire was in the attic, putting up brown smoke. It was contained to the attic thanks to a quick knockdown by the crews.

Twenty total Penticton Fire Department members attended. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News