RDOS EOC providing update for at 'aggressive' fire near Apex

UPDATE 1:52 p.m.

The RDOS is providing an additional update on the Keremeos Creek wildfire at 2 p.m.

Watch the live stream above.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service expects that as the heat goes up throughout the day, that fire behaviour will likely increase at the Keremeos Creek wildfire near Apex.

Ground and structure protection personnel were on-site overnight.

There are now 10 BCWS personnel, multiple structure personnel, and multiple fire Department resources attacking the fire.

Fire Information Officer Melanie Bibeau said that about 40 additional incoming resources are estimated to be arriving sometime over the weekend.

"We have an incident management team who will assume management of the fire of the wildfire over the long weekend," she said. "We do also currently have a jump ship that is now on site with air attack crews as well and that makes up eight additional personnel."

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operation centre was activated last night and issued evacuation orders along with alerts for the area. Those remain in place and can be found online here.

RDOS operations are supporting on-site.

The RDOS will be hosting a live video on Saturday at 2 p.m. Castanet will carry that live.

UPDATE 9:25 a.m.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire near Apex has grown over night.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire to be 150 hectares in size, up from 100 yesterday.

“Overnight, the wildfire jumped the Green Mountain Road to the east. The growth in size reflects this overnight fire behaviour,” said the BCWS on its website.

“Ground and structure protection personnel remained on site overnight.”

There are currently 10 BCWS personnel, two helicopters, structure protection personnel and multiple fire department apparatus on site this morning.

Additional helicopters, ground crews and support staff are en route and will be arriving throughout the day.

This wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support at this time. Air tanker support remains available on standby as the incident evolves.

An Incident Management Team has been activated for this wildfire and will assume management of the wildfire in coming days.

All evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

ORIGINAL 5:15 a.m.

Additional resources are on the way to a wildfire burning southeast of Apex Mountain.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire erupted Friday evening, forcing the evacuation of 21 properties along Green Mountain Road near Ford Lake. Another 25 properties were placed on alert.

At last update late Friday night, the blaze was 100 hectares in size and showing “aggressive” fire behaviour.

The fire is burning in mountainous terrain that is inoperable for heavy machinery or air tankers. Helicopters were bucketing fire until dark on Friday and will return to the skies Saturday.

Ten ground firefighters and two structural protection personnel were on site overnight and more crew members were en route, BCWS said late Friday.

The fire put up a plume of smoke visible from Penticton and Keremeos.

This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest on the fire.