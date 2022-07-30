One structure lost to Keremeos Creek wildfire near Apex, 'aggressive fire behaviour' continues

Photo: PENSAR PENSAR evacuated residents early Saturday morning

UPDATE 3 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has confirmed one structure has been lost to the Keremeos Creek Wildfire.

An update from emergency officials Saturday afternoon revealed the structure is believed to be a small residential building that was last seen still smoking. Further details on the building are not available.

Residents are being asked to be aware of changing fire conditions, while evacuation orders and alerts remain in place around the area of Ford Lake, southeast of Apex Mountain. The RDOS says there is no word at this point whether the evacuations will be rescinded or expanded.

Penticton Search and Rescue was called out early on Saturday morning to assist RCMP and the RDOS in issuing evacuation orders and alerts around the fire. Fourteen volunteer members turned out to assist in alerting local residents, working past 4 a.m.

Kaitlin Baskerville, the Kamloops Fire Centre manager, said that when the fire was initially reported on Friday afternoon, ground personnel and three helicopters started bucketing immediately on the fire.

“We also dispatched air tanker support, but due to the terrain challenges, the air tankers could not action the fire immediately,” she said.

BCWS continued to attack the fire overnight.

There are currently 18 personnel responding, with four helicopters, a structural protection unit and multiple fire departments with apparatus in use. An additional 20-person unit crew is on route.

Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson posted to Twitter on Saturday that fire departments from across the South Okanagan helped with structural protection on Friday night.

"It was complicated fire behaviour last night but we did good work and protected many homes from the fire." he said.

An BC Wildfire Service incident management team has been deployed and is en route and will be taking command of the fire Sunday morning.

Baskerville says the fire was last estimated at 150 hectares in size this morning, but that figure will likely jump.

"We were witnessing some pretty aggressive fire behaviour and we can assume that that estimate has now upwards of 200 to 300 hectares,” she said, adding smoky conditions are impeding the measurements.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

BCWS says they are well equipped to deal with the blaze.

"Unlike last season, we do not have a shortage of resources and we are currently mobilizing all available resources that we have not only within the Kamloops Fire Centre, but also provincially, to action this fire," Baskerville said.

She said fire crews spent the last week preparing in anticipation of the heat wave and an increase of fire activity.

“In terms of predictions moving forward, we are seeing our hot and dry conditions for at least the next 24 to 48 hours with the anticipation for things to cool come Monday and Tuesday. Which will be a good reprieve for the work that we have to do and give us some opportunity to get on top of this fire as well as the others.”

DriveBC reports Green Mountain Road is closed due to the fire between Apex Mountain Road and Highway 3A. A detour is not available.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the fire area and to not fly drones, which will ground all air support if they are in the area.

South Okanagan FDs came together and formed a Task Force to Support BCWS with structure protection operations last night and onwards. It was complicated fire behaviour last night but we did good work and protected many homes from the fire. pic.twitter.com/h0eHGOPYsJ — Penticton Fire Chief (@pentictonfire) July 30, 2022

Contributed

UPDATE 1:52 p.m.

The RDOS is providing an additional update on the Keremeos Creek wildfire at 2 p.m.

Watch the live stream above.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service expects that as the heat goes up throughout the day, that fire behaviour will likely increase at the Keremeos Creek wildfire near Apex.

Ground and structure protection personnel were on-site overnight.

There are now 10 BCWS personnel, multiple structure personnel, and multiple fire Department resources attacking the fire.

Fire Information Officer Melanie Bibeau said that about 40 additional incoming resources are estimated to be arriving sometime over the weekend.

"We have an incident management team who will assume management of the fire of the wildfire over the long weekend," she said. "We do also currently have a jump ship that is now on site with air attack crews as well and that makes up eight additional personnel."

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operation centre was activated last night and issued evacuation orders along with alerts for the area. Those remain in place and can be found online here.

RDOS operations are supporting on-site.

The RDOS will be hosting a live video on Saturday at 2 p.m. Castanet will carry that live.

UPDATE 9:25 a.m.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire near Apex has grown over night.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire to be 150 hectares in size, up from 100 yesterday.

“Overnight, the wildfire jumped the Green Mountain Road to the east. The growth in size reflects this overnight fire behaviour,” said the BCWS on its website.

“Ground and structure protection personnel remained on site overnight.”

There are currently 10 BCWS personnel, two helicopters, structure protection personnel and multiple fire department apparatus on site this morning.

Additional helicopters, ground crews and support staff are en route and will be arriving throughout the day.

This wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support at this time. Air tanker support remains available on standby as the incident evolves.

An Incident Management Team has been activated for this wildfire and will assume management of the wildfire in coming days.

All evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

ORIGINAL 5:15 a.m.

Additional resources are on the way to a wildfire burning southeast of Apex Mountain.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire erupted Friday evening, forcing the evacuation of 21 properties along Green Mountain Road near Ford Lake. Another 25 properties were placed on alert.

At last update late Friday night, the blaze was 100 hectares in size and showing “aggressive” fire behaviour.

The fire is burning in mountainous terrain that is inoperable for heavy machinery or air tankers. Helicopters were bucketing fire until dark on Friday and will return to the skies Saturday.

Ten ground firefighters and two structural protection personnel were on site overnight and more crew members were en route, BCWS said late Friday.

The fire put up a plume of smoke visible from Penticton and Keremeos.

This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest on the fire.