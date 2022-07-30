More resources headed to 'aggressive' fire near Apex that is now estimated to be 150 ha

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 9:25 a.m.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire near Apex has grown over night.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire to be 150 hectares in size, up from 100 yesterday.

“Overnight, the wildfire jumped the Green Mountain Road to the east. The growth in size reflects this overnight fire behaviour,” said the BCWS on its website.

“Ground and structure protection personnel remained on site overnight.”

There are currently 10 BCWS personnel, two helicopters, structure protection personnel and multiple fire department apparatus on site this morning.

Additional helicopters, ground crews and support staff are en route and will be arriving throughout the day.

This wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support at this time. Air tanker support remains available on standby as the incident evolves.

An Incident Management Team has been activated for this wildfire and will assume management of the wildfire in coming days.

All evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

ORIGINAL 5:15 a.m.

Additional resources are on the way to a wildfire burning southeast of Apex Mountain.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire erupted Friday evening, forcing the evacuation of 21 properties along Green Mountain Road near Ford Lake. Another 25 properties were placed on alert.

At last update late Friday night, the blaze was 100 hectares in size and showing “aggressive” fire behaviour.

The fire is burning in mountainous terrain that is inoperable for heavy machinery or air tankers. Helicopters were bucketing fire until dark on Friday and will return to the skies Saturday.

Ten ground firefighters and two structural protection personnel were on site overnight and more crew members were en route, BCWS said late Friday.

The fire put up a plume of smoke visible from Penticton and Keremeos.

This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest on the fire.