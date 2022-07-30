More resources headed to 'aggressive' fire near Apex

Photo: Jay Douthwright

Additional resources are on the way to a wildfire burning southeast of Apex Mountain.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire erupted Friday evening, forcing the evacuation of 21 properties along Green Mountain Road near Ford Lake. Another 25 properties were placed on alert.

At last update late Friday night, the blaze was 100 hectares in size and showing “aggressive” fire behaviour.

The fire is burning in mountainous terrain that is inoperable for heavy machinery or air tankers. Helicopters were bucketing fire until dark on Friday and will return to the skies Saturday.

Ten ground firefighters and two structural protection personnel were on site overnight and more crew members were en route, BCWS said late Friday.

The fire put up a plume of smoke visible from Penticton and Keremeos.

This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest on the fire.