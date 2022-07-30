Penticton kid loves to see the garbage man come by her home every week

Photo: Facebook

It's the highlight of 3-and-a-half-year-old Rylee Petersen's week when the garbage man comes down the street in Penticton.

Rylee’s mother Christy Petersen said she's not sure how it all started.

"I don't know, it's been like a year and she just loves him. I mean, he's so kind to her though, he always makes a point of looking at our window, seeing her, waving to her and honking his horn when he sees her," she said.

The young one will be up every Thursday morning to make sure she can see him.

But this week Rylee would, unfortunately, miss her regular visit.

"I had to take her to the nanny and she was pretty sad she was gonna miss him," Christy said. "So she just wanted to do something special for him because she always sees him every week."

Rylee and her mom created a picture to leave him, with the text added to it, “Hi Garbage Man! Have a great day.”

The family hoped he would see the note and it would bring a smile to his face.

"My husband and I last night, we thought we wanted to replay our security cameras to see if he maybe even noticed it. We thought we'd catch a smile or something. And when he actually stopped his truck and got out and came up to the window and took a photo, it just melted our hearts really."

Rylee saw the security footage video on Friday and was so excited to see him come by.

"She actually thought it was live, she was just talking to it. She was waving at him on the video," Christy said with a chuckle.

And a great day the garbage man did have.

On a local Facebook group, Jeffry Adams posted a message to thank Rylee.

"This is usually a little girl probably around 4 years old. Every Thursday morning when I pull up in my garbage truck, she’s in that window waving at me. For whatever reason, she wasn’t there today but she left me this. You made my day little one," he wrote.

Christy said she was touched by his post.

"Oh my gosh and just the outpouring of kindness from everyone in town too. It's just really nice to see that it made a lot of people's day, his and so many others."

Rylee is already planning to leave him something special next week while she's away at camp.

"Every Thursday is going to be a little extra special now and I'm sure his gestures from her will be a little extra bigger," Christy said.

"I think it's just important for everybody to do a kind gesture and put a smile on someone's face."