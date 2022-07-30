'Only piece of railway history left': A look at the past and future of Penticton's CPR station

When locals and tourists look at Penticton's history, they may think first about the growth of wineries, agriculture and hospitality. But the city's iconic railway past brought a spotlight to the region well before then.

The historic Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) Station will be changing hands in the near future, as the Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resource Center Society (PKDRCS) decided earlier this year to pass it on to someone new.

While who the new caretakers are is yet to be determined, there is a consensus among those in the city’s history-loving community that what's left of the railway needs to be looked after for years to come.

“It really did put Penticton on the map. It was a huge employer. And as you can see, from one of the photos, the Roundhouse (the railway engine house) was right where Duncan Avenue goes, next to Rona,” said Brian Wilson, archivist and executive director of the Okanagan Archive Trust Society.

According to railway historian Joe Smuin’s book "Canadian Pacific's Kettle Valley Railway," the Penticton facility was originally constructed with six 90-foot stalls, a machine shop, a boiler room and a seventy-foot turntable in 1913.

The machine shop was extended in 1916 and underwent changes throughout the years as the railways expanded.

“After the war, things really got moving here. But before the war between 1915 and 1939, it kept this town on the map. Even through the dirty 30s. It was CPR money. That was very, very important. Quite a few buildings downtown were also owned by CPR,” Wilson said.

The CPR/Kettle Valley Railway Station was originally built by H.S. Kenyon Construction of Penticton in 1941.

“Basically, it's part of Penticton’s history. The CPR, or Kettle Valley Railways and the warehouse on the end was actually CP transport,” Norm Dishkin, one of the directors of the Kinsmen said.

The society said they worked hard over their almost 36 years to ensure that the 81-year-old CPR Station on Hastings Avenue has remained a vital part of the city.

The two-story structure with a steeply pitched chalet-style roof has two gabled bays at each end, with the easterly portion added in 1945, according to the Kinsmen.

“Influence on Penticton was second to none. Absolutely. First, even well above the agri-industry. The agri-industry wouldn't exist without CPR hauling the stuff away,” Wilson said.

A single-story warehouse was added in 1965, which was occupied by Canadian Pacific Transport, later renamed CP Transport in the 1970s. CP Transport also occupied two converted bays in the former railroad site "Roundhouse."

Wilson said that Penticton was chosen for the south route because of competition from the Columbia and Western Railway, which became Burlington Northern later on.

“It had come up into B.C. with an agreement from the provincial government to be the south route for everything from minerals to people to fruit, heading out through the U.S. route,” he added.

“So they came up with a huge grant from the federal government before the First World War to complete a southern route that belonged exclusively to CPR. And that's how the Kettle Valley Railway kind of had its day.”

The Canadian Register of Historic Places (CRHP) said that the Kettle Valley Railway Station is valued for its association with the transition of railway passenger business from the Penticton waterfront to the south Penticton industrial area between the 1930s and 1940s.

“It is further valued as a symbol of the role of Penticton as an important division point on the KVR Division of the CPR, which linked the mines and smelters of the Kootenays to the coast and provided alternative passenger service to the CPR main line. The building is also symbolic of the evolution of this area as the industrial centre of the South Okanagan, having been significantly expanded to meet demands of growth in railway traffic,” they wrote.

Dishkin remembers his days working as a truck mechanic for CP transport in the roundhouse.

“That was a truck repair shop. So I work pretty closely with a lot of the old guys on the railroad… It was kind of interesting for me to be part of that history.”

Slowly as the world modernized, the uses for the railway station would die down throughout the next decades. First, the engine house shop machinery was removed completely sometime around 1960.

That facility would be closed in the spring of 1975, according to Smuin. Following a staff reduction that June, the roundhouse was locked up for weekends.

“The roundhouse had been staffed 24 hours per day, seven days per week from 1914 until June 1975,” Smuin wrote.

On April 26, 1985, the roundhouse closed its doors permanently and was demolished by a private contractor on September 17, 1986.

But the same fate wouldn’t befall the KVR station.

The Penticton Kinsmen acquired the building in the late 1980s, through what they said, was the determination of club member Pat Duncan.

“Duncan’s goal was to provide a permanent meeting space for Penticton Kinsmen, Kinettes and K-40 members, along with operating spaces for community-based groups,” the Kinsmen shared.

“The PKDRCS was formed by the Kinsmen Club to manage the CPR Station due to the size of the undertaking. It offered long-term stability to the project with a stand-alone board of directors.”

Over the past three decades, the Kinsmen worked to keep the building on Hastings structurally sound, while maintaining its character. Approximately $130,000 has been spent on maintenance since 2011.

But dwindling numbers in the club led to the decision that it needs to be passed on to new hands.

“I think our membership wants to see the station survive because they want to preserve their heritage or the effort,” Dishkin said.

“In recent years, we have lost some key members/directors of the Society, including Pat Duncan, Steve Gjukich, Brian Hval and John Reynen, Darren Oslund and Ron Mason.”

Portions of the building were leased by the society out to community organizations for more than 30 years.

“It really needs to be preserved,” Wilson added. “It's the only thing that's left. It's the only piece of railway history that's left, other than the SS Sicamous, of course.”

What will become of the history of Penticton’s railways is yet to be seen, and hoped to be cherished.