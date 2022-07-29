The most dramatic reader photos of the Keremeos Creek wildfire

Photo: Kate Harper~McGregor
Crews with the BC Wildfire Service are rushing to deal with a new blaze burning southeast of Apex Mountain.
The 100-hectare Keremeos Creek fire is showing “aggressive” behaviour and is being attacked from the ground and sky. The Apex Fire Brigade says the community is not being threatened at this time.
These are some of the most dramatic reader-submitted photos of the fire.
