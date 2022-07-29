BCWS attacking wildfire near Apex Mountain outside of Penticton that has grown to 100 hectares

UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which has grown rapidly since sparking on Friday afternoon outside of Penticton near Apex Mountain.

The wildfire is located approximately 21km southwest of Penticton. BCWS said that the wildfire is estimated to be 100 hectares.

Ten personnel and two helicopters are on site, and additional personnel and a structure protection unit are en route to the backcountry location.

"This wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support at this time," BCWS said.

UPDATE: 7:07 p.m.

Eight personnel and two helicopters from the B.C. Wildfire Service are on site of a wildfire outside of Penticton, near Apex Mountain.

Fire information Officer Aydan Coray said that additional personnel were en route.

The fire is currently estimated at eight hectares in size and is believed to have started in the late afternoon.

BCWS expects to have another update out in the next hour.

ORIGINAL: 5:45 p.m.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has a helicopter on site of a wildfire outside of Penticton, near Apex Mountain on Friday afternoon.

Fire information Officer Aydan Coray said that three planes are on route and once the resources get on site, BCWS will have a bit more information as to what they're seeing in the area.

The approximate location of the new fire is near Keremeos Creek, off of Green Mountain Road and Ford Lake.

