Evacuation orders, alerts issued for areas around Keremeos Creek Wildfire

Photo: Kate Harper~McGregor A helicopter gathering water from Ford Lake while attacking the Keremeos Creek wildfire near Apex Mountain UPDATE 11:30 p.m. The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has also issued evacuation alerts for 25 properties around the Keremeos Creek wildfire. The rural properties include some addresses on Green Mountain Road, Apex Mountain Road, Sheep Creek Road on Highway 3A. A map and full list of impacted addresses is here. A map and list of addresses on evacuation order is here. Homeowners on evaluation alert should pack and be prepared to leave on short notice. Penticton and District Search and Rescue is helping deliver evacuation notices. Photo: RDOS UPDATE: 10:30 p.m. An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for several properties near Green Mountain Road in the vicinity of Ford Lake due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire. A full list and map of the properties affected by the evacuation alert and order is available on the RDOS website. The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas: Green Mountain Road between Highway 3A to the south and Apex Mountain Road to the south and in the general vicinity of Ford Lake. For properties put under an evacuation order, the RDOS said search and rescue teams and the RCMP will be notifying residents. For ESS Support by phone, call 250-486-1890 Due to a shortage of commercial/hotel accommodation during the long weekend, the EOC said that residents should consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible and to take pets with you if you can. If you need transportation assistance, call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225 Visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates here. A map of the effected properties can be found below. Photo: RDOS UPDATE: 9:50 p.m. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre has been activated due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

The EOC says they are monitoring conditions and encourages residents to follow local media, the BC Wildfire Service and their EOC page for updates.

BCWS has now made the Keremeos Creek wildfire a wildfire of note. Information can be found online here.

The fire is "displaying aggressive fire behaviour," said BCWS.

The wildfire is still estimated to be 100 hectares and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation.

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

Fire crews continue to tackle the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which is still noted at 100 hectares after sparking on Friday afternoon outside of Penticton near Apex Mountain.

BC Wildfire Service has 10 personnel and two helicopters are on site, with additional personnel and a structure protection unit are en route to the backcountry location.

Graeme Lindsay, the Deputy Fire Chief for Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue took to a local Facebook page to let the community know that the area was not currently in danger.

"The smoke we are seeing from Apex is a new wildfire on the slopes above Green Mountain Road. The fire currently does not pose a threat to the Apex community. Resources have been assigned and we (Apex Fire Rescue) will keep everyone posted," he said.

Residents noted on social media that the fire appears to be moving away from Apex.

BCWS expects to have an update in the next hour.

UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which has grown rapidly since sparking on Friday afternoon outside of Penticton near Apex Mountain.

The wildfire is located approximately 21km southwest of Penticton. BCWS said that the wildfire is estimated to be 100 hectares.

Ten personnel and two helicopters are on site, and additional personnel and a structure protection unit are en route to the backcountry location.

"This wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support at this time," BCWS said.

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 7:07 p.m.

Eight personnel and two helicopters from the B.C. Wildfire Service are on site of a wildfire outside of Penticton, near Apex Mountain.

Fire information Officer Aydan Coray said that additional personnel were en route.

The fire is currently estimated at eight hectares in size and is believed to have started in the late afternoon.

BCWS expects to have another update out in the next hour.

ORIGINAL: 5:45 p.m.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has a helicopter on site of a wildfire outside of Penticton, near Apex Mountain on Friday afternoon.

Fire information Officer Aydan Coray said that three planes are on route and once the resources get on site, BCWS will have a bit more information as to what they're seeing in the area.

The approximate location of the new fire is near Keremeos Creek, off of Green Mountain Road and Ford Lake.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any pictures or videos, send them to [email protected]