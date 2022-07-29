BCWS headed out to assess new wildfire near Penticton and Apex Mountain

Photo: BCWS

The B.C. Wildfire Service has a helicopter on site of a wildfire outside of Penticton, near Apex Mountain on Friday afternoon.

Fire information Officer Aydan Coray said that three planes are on route and once the resources get on site, BCWS will have a bit more information as to what they're seeing in the area.

The approximate location of the new fire is near Keremeos Creek, off of Green Mountain Road and Ford Lake.

