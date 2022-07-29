BCWS attacking wildfire near Apex Mountain, Fire Chief shares it currently 'does not pose a threat' to community

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

Fire crews continue to tackle the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which is still noted at 100 hectares after sparking on Friday afternoon outside of Penticton near Apex Mountain.

BC Wildfire Service has 10 personnel and two helicopters are on site, with additional personnel and a structure protection unit are en route to the backcountry location.

Graeme Lindsay, the Deputy Fire Chief for Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue took to a local Facebook page to let the community know that the area was not currently in danger.

"The smoke we are seeing from Apex is a new wildfire on the slopes above Green Mountain Road. The fire currently does not pose a threat to the Apex community. Resources have been assigned and we (Apex Fire Rescue) will keep everyone posted," he said.

Residents noted on social media that the fire appears to be moving away from Apex.

BCWS expects to have an update in the next hour.

UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which has grown rapidly since sparking on Friday afternoon outside of Penticton near Apex Mountain.

The wildfire is located approximately 21km southwest of Penticton. BCWS said that the wildfire is estimated to be 100 hectares.

Ten personnel and two helicopters are on site, and additional personnel and a structure protection unit are en route to the backcountry location.

"This wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support at this time," BCWS said.

UPDATE: 7:07 p.m.

Eight personnel and two helicopters from the B.C. Wildfire Service are on site of a wildfire outside of Penticton, near Apex Mountain.

Fire information Officer Aydan Coray said that additional personnel were en route.

The fire is currently estimated at eight hectares in size and is believed to have started in the late afternoon.

BCWS expects to have another update out in the next hour.

ORIGINAL: 5:45 p.m.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has a helicopter on site of a wildfire outside of Penticton, near Apex Mountain on Friday afternoon.

Fire information Officer Aydan Coray said that three planes are on route and once the resources get on site, BCWS will have a bit more information as to what they're seeing in the area.

The approximate location of the new fire is near Keremeos Creek, off of Green Mountain Road and Ford Lake.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

