Beat the Penticton heat with local treats this summer

Photo: Cherry on Top Shake Shop

Feeling the heat? Penticton has just the right treats.

With temperatures reliably in the 30s, it's a great time to check out some of Penticton's coolest spots to find a tasty chill.

On the northwest shore of Okanagan Lake are two neighbouring frozen treat spots, Cherry on Top Shake Shop and Lickety Splitz.

Both are owned by the former operator of the Penticton Peach on the Beach ice cream shack, and you can bet Diana Stirling's incredibly decadent desserts have only gotten better since moving to the other end of the beach.

"The 'Cherry on Top' is that extra bit of sweetness in life. It’s what you experience when you choose to keep dreaming and creating, even when you lose heart for a little while. It’s that moment you get to taste the delicious results of grit and perseverance and love," Stirling wrote about the business when it opened this spring.

Recently, Cherry on Top was featured by a well-known Vancouver foodie who wrote: "The shop is so stinkin' cute with plenty of photo ops and the same shakes, cones, and screamers [as the Peach on the Beach]!"

The iconic shakes feature delicious ice cream, whipped cream and full slices of cakes on top ?— it's a can't-miss cool treat experience.

On the other side of the north end of town, don't miss Ogo's Ice Cream on Main Street just across from City Hall.

It's the perfect place to stop for a dipped cone and choice of many ice cream flavours to enjoy while you stroll downtown checking out local businesses.

Plus, they offer doggy cones for your canine friends!

Just up the block is Tickleberry's, in case one serving of ice cream is not enough ?— on a hot summer day, is there really a limit?

The iconic shop is based in Okanagan Falls with dozens upon dozens of flavours, but the downtown Penticton outpost is always sure to serve up the favourites. They can also be found on Skaha Lake at the east end of the beach.

If you're exploring Summerland just up the highway, be sure to stop at Summerland Sweets for something a little different to satisfy that sugar craving.

"We have a full range of fruit based products including pancake syrups, gourmet jams, nut brittles, and many gift packages," the country store, located at Sleeping Giant Fruit Winery, says.

"We are a small family owned business with roots in the Summerland food processing industry, since 1951 when our founder Ted Atkinson was a food scientist at the Summerland Agricultural Research Station."

You can check out their products online and make an order for pick up, or just head to the store to browse the aisles and see what tickles your tastebuds.

Whatever your sweet tooth decides, there is a way keep cool and satisfy your cravings this summer in Penticton.

