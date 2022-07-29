Meet the Snowbirds and Skyhawks ahead of their mind-blowing aerial performances at Penticton Peach Fest

Photo: Contributed

Want to meet some of the Canadian military's most incredible pilots and stuntmen?

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds and Skyhawks Canada parachute team will be at the Penticton Airport ahead of their Peach Fest performances this coming Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Stop by the airport from 10 a.m. to noon to say hello, take photos, and get up close and personal with one of the iconic Snowbirds jets.

A Snowbirds pilot will also be on hand to chat, as well as the Skyhawks team and Air Cadets to usher guests in groups to get close to the jet.

The event will be set up north of the tower in a cordoned-off area of the tarmac.

After meeting the teams, enjoy their free performances on Okanagan Lake as Peach Fest kicks off its opening night that evening.

For more information on the airport event click here, and for a full Peach Fest lineup, click here.