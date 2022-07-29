No more campfires in Penticton starting Friday

Contributed City of Penticton - Anthony Haddad

The City of Penticton has announced an extension for its public cooling centres, which will remain open through Sunday, and a ban on campfires ahead of the long weekend.

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, campfires will no longer be allowed within municipal boundaries, as the heat wave continues and wildfire risk remains "extreme" in the South Okanagan.

The ban will be in place until further notice.

Citizens and visitors alike are welcome at the following cooling centre locations:

South Okanagan Events Centre (835 Eckhart Avenue) will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Penticton Community Centre (325 Power Street) will be open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Penticton Public Library auditorium and lobby (785 Main Street) will be open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (2965 Main Street) will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.