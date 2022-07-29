197264
Penticton  

Penticton firefighters do battle with kids in epic water fight

PFD members invited the community to the field by Penticton Secondary School to challenge firefighters to a fun battle, featuring major water apparatuses used by the department.

Dozens of families turned out, including photographer Mike Biden, who captured the joy and smiles as everyone beat the heat and had a blast.

