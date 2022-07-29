Penticton firefighters do battle with kids in epic water fight

Photo: Mike Biden
A hot Thursday night in Penticton was made a lot cooler thanks to the Penticton Fire Department entertaining kids and adults alike with an epic water fight.
PFD members invited the community to the field by Penticton Secondary School to challenge firefighters to a fun battle, featuring major water apparatuses used by the department.
Dozens of families turned out, including photographer Mike Biden, who captured the joy and smiles as everyone beat the heat and had a blast.
