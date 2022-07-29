Osoyoos husband-wife manslaughter case ends in 'not guilty' decision

Photo: Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Roderick Flavell has been found not guilty of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Tina Seminara.

Justice David Crossin said the Crown had not upheld their responsibility to prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that any unlawful action by Flavell caused his wife's injuries and eventual death.

"In my view it would be unsafe to rest a conviction on this evidence," Crossin said, before telling Flavell he was free to go.

More details to come.

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

A decision in the manslaughter case of Roderick Flavell, an Osoyoos man accused of assaulting his wife and causing her death, is due today in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton.

Flavell, in his early 60s, pleaded not guilty. His lawyers argued over a two-week trial that there is too much reasonable doubt to conclude the injuries to his wife Tina Seminara, 61, caused her eventual death in hospital.

An autopsy found she died of a massive brain injury, after being found unresponsive in the couple's home in April 2020.

Testimony from police and EMTs who responded that night to the couple's Cypress Hills home described broken glass, upturned furniture, dark stains on the carpet and sectional couch, and swelling on Seminara's face as well as a severe leg injury.

Doctors who examined Seminara at hospital later described some minor swelling, far less than described by first responders, and no cuts to her face, and lack of evident trauma to her skull.

An autopsy later only said that the blunt force trauma "may" have been the cause of her brain injury. The examiner said seizures could cause such an injury too, but could not confirm that as the cause post-mortem.

Flavell sent a message to a neighbour the night of the incident, saying "call 911. Tina breathing, but may need help," also an email to the local RCMP detachment with the subject line "death," and later arrived at the station himself asking if anyone had gone to check on his wife.

The defence acknowledged the "cryptic" messages Flavell sent that evening and did not deny a fight, but said the Crown had failed to provide any proof of a weapon used, or anything beyond testimony that the brain damage "may" have been caused by blunt force trauma.

Justice Crossin will read his decision in court this morning. Castanet will update this story.