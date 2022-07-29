Uptick in Penticton tourism due to upcoming events, festivals and celebrations

Casey Richardson

BC Day Long weekend and the return of Peach Fest are packing Penticton, with hotels and tourism businesses looking busy for the rest of summer.

“It's actually looking really good. So we've had visitors, like international visitors, coming in from the United States and Europe so it's really good to see those types of people coming back in and checking out Penticton,” Paige Schulz, the marketing and member services manager for Travel Penticton said.

Gyro Park will be hosting plenty of BC Day festivities on Monday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Peach Fest officially kicks off on Wednesday, followed by Ironman at the end of August and then the Dragon Boat Festival, BC Bike Race, Pentastic Jazz Festival and the Kettle Metal Dirty Fondo.

Schulz said these events are key to adding to the draw of Penticton and giving tourists another reason to come out this summer.

“The tour companies are seeing lots of different travellers from new locations and international kinds of travellers as well so it's been good.”

“You can walk by any of the beaches along Okanagan Lake or Skaha Lake and even in the morning as early as 8 a.m., you see they're starting to fill up so it's busy.”

The tourism-driven town has been quieter over the past few years, dealing with the pandemic, intense wildfires and heat waves.

“I think just keeping in mind definitely for travellers coming in that although things kind of has returned to normal, it is kind of a new normal,” Schulz said.

“So making sure that if you need a reservation that you're making them and kind of planning in advance and definitely just encouraging all of our locals too to try out all the different activities that we have to offer here in Penticton.”